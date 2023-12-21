How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (5-6) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs Purdue (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- North Alabama vs Indiana (8:30 PM ET | December 21)
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
- The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Eastern Kentucky scored 17.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.7).
- At home, the Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.9.
- At home, Eastern Kentucky drained 10.3 3-pointers per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Eastern Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 121-56
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.