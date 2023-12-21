Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Boone County, Kentucky. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ryle High School at Bullitt Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
