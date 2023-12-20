The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Western Kentucky vs. Nevada Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Karris Allen: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nevada Players to Watch

