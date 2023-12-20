Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Hornets on December 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Gordon Hayward and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -154)
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -172)
- The 24.8 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (24.5).
- He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (12.5).
- Haliburton has connected on 3.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -128)
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- The 16.5 points Myles Turner scores per game match his over/under on Wednesday.
- He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
- He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).
Bruce Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Bruce Brown is averaging 12.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).
- Brown's assist average -- 2.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
- The 16.5-point over/under for Hayward on Wednesday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 4.9 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).
- Hayward averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Terry Rozier is 23.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 23.1.
- He has collected 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Rozier's year-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Rozier has hit 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
