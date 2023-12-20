The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Pacers have lost four games in a row. The matchup's point total is 248.5.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -9.5 248.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have gone over 248.5 combined points in 17 of 25 games this season.

Indiana's games this year have an average point total of 254.4, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pacers are 13-12-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Indiana has played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Pacers have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Pacers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 248.5 % of Games Over 248.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 17 68% 127.4 238.4 127 247.7 241.7 Hornets 3 12% 111 238.4 120.7 247.7 228.7

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Pacers have hit the over six times.

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 12 opportunities on the road.

The 127.4 points per game the Pacers record are 6.7 more points than the Hornets allow (120.7).

Indiana is 13-7 against the spread and 13-7 overall when scoring more than 120.7 points.

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pacers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 13-12 1-1 20-5 Hornets 10-15 3-4 14-11

Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Pacers Hornets 127.4 Points Scored (PG) 111 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 13-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 13-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 127 Points Allowed (PG) 120.7 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-11

