The Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Norse score an average of 64.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders allow.

Northern Kentucky is 2-4 when it scores more than 57.9 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Raiders average are 7.4 fewer points than the Norse give up (75.7).

Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 75.7 points.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Raiders are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Norse allow to opponents (42.5%).

The Norse's 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.2 higher than the Raiders have given up.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG% Macey Blevins: 12.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

12.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Noelle Hubert: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Allison Basye: 6.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

