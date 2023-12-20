The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 127-109 loss to the Timberwolves (his previous game) Turner put up 12 points.

We're going to break down Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.5 17.0 Rebounds 8.5 7.7 8.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 25.4 26.3 PR -- 24.2 25.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Turner's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 120.7 points per game.

Conceding 45.4 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, giving up 27.3 per contest.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 27 14 6 2 3 0 1

