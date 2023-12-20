MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MVC teams will be in action in six games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Northern Iowa Panthers playing the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Valparaiso Beacons at Stetson Hatters
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|UTEP Miners vs. UIC Flames
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bradley Braves at South Dakota Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
