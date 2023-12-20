The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Franklin County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Oldham High School at Frankfort High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: Frankfort, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.