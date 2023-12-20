Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Franklin County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Oldham High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
