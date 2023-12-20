Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Christian County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hopkinsville High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglass High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
