Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Campbell County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson County High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Bellevue, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
