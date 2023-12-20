Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Breckinridge County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Breckinridge County, Kentucky today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Breckinridge County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Breckinridge County High School
- Game Time: 3:25 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.