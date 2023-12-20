The Bellarmine Knights (4-8) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Utah Utes (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • Bellarmine has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 212th.
  • The Knights put up only one fewer point per game (70) than the Utes give up to opponents (71).
  • Bellarmine is 4-1 when it scores more than 71 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bellarmine averages 75 points per game. Away, it scores 66.4.
  • At home the Knights are giving up 60.6 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than they are away (73.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Bellarmine makes fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (30.9%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Boyce W 88-54 Freedom Hall
12/7/2023 Berea W 98-59 Freedom Hall
12/16/2023 Evansville L 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/20/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/22/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/30/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

