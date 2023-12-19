The Morehead State Eagles (8-3) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The point total is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Morehead State vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -12.5 142.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State has played four games this season that have gone over 142.5 combined points scored.

Morehead State's games this season have had an average of 141.9 points, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Morehead State has gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Morehead State has been victorious in three of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +625 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Morehead State has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Morehead State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 4 50% 74 150.8 73.3 138.4 141.5 Morehead State 4 50% 76.8 150.8 65.1 138.4 136.8

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles score an average of 76.8 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 73.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Morehead State is 3-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Morehead State vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 4-4-0 0-3 4-4-0 Morehead State 5-3-0 0-3 5-3-0

Morehead State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Morehead State 15-2 Home Record 14-2 5-7 Away Record 8-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

