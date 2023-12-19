Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 18
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencer County High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doss High School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Francis Parker
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSales High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
