The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) meet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Jaliyah Green: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Alecia Doyle: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Daejah Richmond: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Amiyah Buchanan: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Kiyley Flowers: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Green: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Doyle: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Richmond: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Buchanan: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Flowers: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.