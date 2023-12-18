Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on December 18.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hilltoppers suffered a 67-59 loss to Ball State.
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 72, Abilene Christian 66
Other CUSA Predictions
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Hilltoppers' signature win this season came in a 62-50 victory over the Vermont Catamounts on November 25.
- The Hilltoppers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hilltoppers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-50 over Vermont (No. 152) on November 25
- 76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 189) on November 10
- 62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 229) on November 13
- 70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 245) on November 6
- 63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 301) on November 21
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Acacia Hayes: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Alexis Mead: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
- Karris Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.1 FG%
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Hilltoppers' +12 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.4 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (192nd in college basketball).
- On offense, the Hilltoppers average 63.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.3 points per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Western Kentucky is allowing 58 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 64.5.
