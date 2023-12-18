Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Union County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hopkins County Central High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
