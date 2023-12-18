In Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-11) face Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (15-10).

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSSC

BSIN and BSSC Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 973.0 986.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.7 39.4 Fantasy Rank 20 7

Buy Leonard and Haliburton gear on Fanatics!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per game (third in league).

The Pacers' +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 127.4 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 126.0 per outing (29th in league).

Indiana ranks 29th in the league at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 43.0 its opponents average.

The Pacers make 14.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 37.7% rate (eighth-best in NBA), compared to the 10.5 per game their opponents make, at a 39.6% rate.

Indiana wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (ninth in league) while its opponents average 13.9.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Leonard averages 24.0 points, 5.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, making 51.4% of shots from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Clippers outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 115.6 points per game to rank 13th in the league while giving up 110.0 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +140 scoring differential overall.

The 44.0 rebounds per game Los Angeles averages rank 15th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 43.4 per contest.

The Clippers knock down 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.7% rate (eighth-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 their opponents make while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.4 per game (eighth in NBA play) while forcing 13.7 (13th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 6.8 Usage Percentage 26.7% 25.8% True Shooting Pct 65.8% 62.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.8% 9.4% Assist Pct 47.9% 16.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.