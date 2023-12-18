The Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-11) on December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Indiana is 13-7 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Clippers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 21st.

The Pacers score an average of 127.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 110.0 the Clippers give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pacers are averaging fewer points at home (126.7 per game) than away (128.1). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (118.8) than on the road (133.3).

Indiana is allowing fewer points at home (118.8 per game) than away (133.3).

At home the Pacers are averaging 29.1 assists per game, 2.4 less than on the road (31.5).

Pacers Injuries