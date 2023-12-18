The Indiana Pacers (13-11) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSSC. The point total in the matchup is set at 240.5.

Pacers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -2.5 240.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 18 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 240.5 points.

Indiana's average game total this season has been 253.4, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has a 13-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pacers have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

Pacers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 5 20% 115.6 243 110 236 227.7 Pacers 18 75% 127.4 243 126 236 241.3

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

The Pacers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

The Pacers put up an average of 127.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 110 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110 points, Indiana is 13-7 against the spread and 13-7 overall.

Pacers vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pacers and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 13-11 6-5 19-5 Clippers 12-13 8-9 10-15

Pacers vs. Clippers Point Insights

Pacers Clippers 127.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 13-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 13-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 126 Points Allowed (PG) 110 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-11 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-8

