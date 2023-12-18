How to Watch the Murray State vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) will be looking to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Murray State Racers (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Racers put up 28.1 more points per game (94.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.8).
- Murray State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Western Carolina is 2-8 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.
- The Catamounts score 56 points per game, 24.9 fewer points than the 80.9 the Racers give up.
- The Catamounts are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers concede to opponents (48.1%).
- The Racers' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 5.9 higher than the Catamounts have conceded.
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60 FG%
- Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 93-73
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|W 93-85
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Little Rock
|W 98-79
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/30/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/4/2024
|Bradley
|-
|CFSB Center
