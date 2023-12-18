The Murray State Racers (3-7) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Murray State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Racers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 231st.

The Racers record 72.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 80.6 the Trojans give up.

Murray State is 1-3 when scoring more than 80.6 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State posted 73.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.

The Racers surrendered 67.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 on the road.

Murray State averaged 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.4, 34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule