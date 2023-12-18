Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Old Dominion Monarchs hit the field in the Famous Toastery Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Kentucky.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, December 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Petco Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)
Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-3.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.