The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Old Dominion Monarchs hit the field in the Famous Toastery Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Kentucky.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!