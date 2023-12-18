The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Knights Hall. It begins at 6:30 PM ET.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans score 12.3 fewer points per game (65) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (77.3).
  • Bellarmine has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65 points.
  • The 66.2 points per game the Knights average are just 2.3 more points than the Titans allow (63.9).
  • Bellarmine is 3-3 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
  • Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The Knights are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Titans concede to opponents (38.8%).

Bellarmine Leaders

  • Hope Sivori: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
  • Hayley Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)
  • Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%
  • Paetynn Gray: 7.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Claire Knies: 8.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 57-46 Knights Hall
12/9/2023 Asbury W 90-65 Knights Hall
12/14/2023 Campbellsville Harrodsburg W 95-44 Knights Hall
12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy - Knights Hall
12/21/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio - Knights Hall

