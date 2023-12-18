Monday's game features the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) and the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) matching up at Knights Hall (on December 18) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Detroit Mercy, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Knights won their last outing 95-44 against Campbellsville Harrodsburg on Thursday.

Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 70, Bellarmine 66

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

The Knights picked up their best win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Wofford Terriers, who rank No. 216 in our computer rankings, 61-59.

Bellarmine 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Wofford (No. 216) on December 2

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 334) on November 29

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Hayley Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

13.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Paetynn Gray: 7.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Claire Knies: 8.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights average 66.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per outing (341st in college basketball). They have a -100 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

