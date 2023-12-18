Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bath County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bath County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bath County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath County High School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Brooksville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
