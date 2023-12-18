At Lumen Field in Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown will be lined up against the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Tariq Woolen. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 165.8 12.8 4 27 11.50

A.J. Brown vs. Tariq Woolen Insights

A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense

A.J. Brown has hauled in 90 receptions for 1,258 yards (96.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Philadelphia is No. 14 in the NFL, with 3,046 (234.3 per game).

The Eagles put up 26.3 points per game, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.

Philadelphia ranks 22nd in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 33.4 times per game.

In the red zone, the Eagles air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 42 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (34.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Tariq Woolen & the Seahawks' Defense

Tariq Woolen has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 243.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 20th in the NFL with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Seahawks rank 26th in the league with 24.5 points allowed per contest, and they rank 28th in total yards allowed with 367.0 given up per game.

Eight players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A.J. Brown vs. Tariq Woolen Advanced Stats

A.J. Brown Tariq Woolen Rec. Targets 131 61 Def. Targets Receptions 90 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.0 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1258 43 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.8 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 425 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

