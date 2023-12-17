How to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-8) and the Houston Texans (7-6) play on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in a battle of AFC South opponents.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Titans vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- The Titans average 18.5 points per game, three fewer than the Texans allow per outing (21.5).
- The Titans average 41.9 fewer yards per game (300.6), than the Texans allow per contest (342.5).
- This season, Tennessee runs for 11.3 more yards per game (106.9) than Houston allows per contest (95.6).
- This year, the Titans have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (19).
Titans Home Performance
- At home, the Titans score 23.8 points per game and give up 19.2. That's more than they score overall (18.5), but less than they allow (21.7).
- The Titans accumulate 332.3 yards per game at home (31.7 more than their overall average), and give up 311.3 at home (27.9 less than overall).
- At home, Tennessee racks up 190.8 passing yards per game and gives up 217.5. That's less than it gains (193.7) and allows (229.1) overall.
- The Titans' average yards rushing at home (141.5) is higher than their overall average (106.9). And their average yards conceded at home (93.8) is lower than overall (110.2).
- The Titans convert 35.9% of third downs at home (3.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 29.8% at home (7.8% lower than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|W 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 31-28
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|W 28-27
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|-
