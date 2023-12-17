Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. South Carolina

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

10-0 | 29-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 99-29 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. LSU

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 26-4

11-1 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: W 81-36 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coppin State

@ Coppin State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Texas A&M

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-3

9-1 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: W 67-36 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Alabama

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-2 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: W 70-54 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

11-2 | 24-7 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 81-63 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

6. Auburn

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-2 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: W 67-39 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-8

10-1 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: W 72-50 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Arkansas

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-3 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 68-54 vs Samford

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Florida

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-14

7-3 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 115-37 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-3 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: W 84-56 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Georgia

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 64-53 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. Tennessee

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 72-63 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Missouri

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-19

8-4 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: W 69-66 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

14. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-23

5-7 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 75-45 vs Furman

Next Game