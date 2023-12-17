The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) will play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 16.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK

16.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK Leland Walker: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Michael Moreno: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Devontae Blanton: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK John Ukomadu: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Cozart: 16.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK

16.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK Walker: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Moreno: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Blanton: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ukomadu: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 8th 91.2 Points Scored 72.9 225th 280th 75.8 Points Allowed 69.8 155th 2nd 44.8 Rebounds 28.3 339th 1st 16.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 240th 42nd 9.4 3pt Made 5.4 323rd 6th 20.0 Assists 14.4 116th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 12.3 207th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.