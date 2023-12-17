Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) will play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 16.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK
- Leland Walker: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Cozart: 16.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 5.8 BLK
- Walker: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Moreno: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blanton: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ukomadu: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|8th
|91.2
|Points Scored
|72.9
|225th
|280th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|155th
|2nd
|44.8
|Rebounds
|28.3
|339th
|1st
|16.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|240th
|42nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|5.4
|323rd
|6th
|20.0
|Assists
|14.4
|116th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|207th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.