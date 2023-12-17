How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.7% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Northern Kentucky has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Norse are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at third.
- The Norse put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Colonels allow.
- Northern Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 74.9 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is averaging 18 more points per game at home (82) than away (64).
- The Norse concede 66.7 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky knocks down fewer trifectas away (4.4 per game) than at home (6.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.9%) than at home (33.6%) too.
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|L 77-76
|Truist Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|W 94-59
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
