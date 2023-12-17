Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans meet the Houston Texans in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Westbrook-Ikhine has put up a 337-yard year so far (28.1 yards per game) with three TDs, hauling in 27 passes out of 43 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Westbrook-Ikhine and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Texans

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Texans (since 2021): 4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Texans yield 246.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Texans have put up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Texans' defense is second in the league in that category.

Watch Titans vs Texans on Fubo!

Titans Player Previews

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Westbrook-Ikhine with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine, in eight of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Westbrook-Ikhine has received 11.1% of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has 337 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 54th in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

Westbrook-Ikhine has registered a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (13.0%).

Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted six times in the red zone (14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.