Louisville vs. Pepperdine: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pepperdine Waves (5-7) hope to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Louisville Cardinals (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Pepperdine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Louisville vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Pepperdine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-2.5)
|145.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-2.5)
|145.5
|-140
|+116
Louisville vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends
- Louisville has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Cardinals' nine games have hit the over.
- Pepperdine is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- In the Waves' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (89th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (196th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Cardinals' national championship odds down from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- With odds of +100000, Louisville has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
