How to Watch Louisville vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pepperdine Waves (5-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Louisville Cardinals (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Waves allow to opponents.
- The Cardinals are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 285th.
- The Cardinals record just 1.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Waves give up (71.8).
- Louisville has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 71.8 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
- The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (81.1).
- Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.9, 37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
