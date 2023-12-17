The Pepperdine Waves (5-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Louisville Cardinals (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACCN
Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Waves allow to opponents.
  • The Cardinals are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 285th.
  • The Cardinals record just 1.6 more points per game (73.4) than the Waves give up (71.8).
  • Louisville has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 71.8 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
  • The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (81.1).
  • Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.9, 37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

