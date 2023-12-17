Josh Whyle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 game against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Whyle's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Whyle has been targeted 15 times and has nine catches for 94 yards (10.4 per reception) and one TD.

Josh Whyle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 57 Rec; 898 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Whyle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 9 94 40 1 10.4

Whyle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 2 2 26 1 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 2 16 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Colts 2 1 16 0

