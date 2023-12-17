Will Josh Whyle Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Whyle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 15 game against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Whyle's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Whyle has been targeted 15 times and has nine catches for 94 yards (10.4 per reception) and one TD.
Josh Whyle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 57 Rec; 898 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
- Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Whyle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|9
|94
|40
|1
|10.4
Whyle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|2
|2
|26
|1
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|5
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|2
|1
|16
|0
