The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) are favored by 3.5 points against the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 143.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in four of six games this season.

Eastern Kentucky has an average total of 163 in its games this year, 19.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colonels are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Eastern Kentucky has been favored three times and won one of those games.

The Colonels have a record of 1-2 when favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Eastern Kentucky has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 4 66.7% 88.1 161.9 74.9 143.6 153.3 Northern Kentucky 3 37.5% 73.8 161.9 68.7 143.6 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels score 88.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 68.7 the Norse give up.

When Eastern Kentucky puts up more than 68.7 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 1-5-0 0-3 1-5-0 Northern Kentucky 5-3-0 2-2 5-3-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky Northern Kentucky 14-2 Home Record 14-3 5-10 Away Record 6-6 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.