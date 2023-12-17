Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-1) face the Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest will begin at 6:00 PM ET.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Jada Guinn: 16.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Raven Thompson: 14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
