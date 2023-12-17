The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 143.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 143.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Colonels games has gone over the point total.

Northern Kentucky has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this year.

Norse games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.

