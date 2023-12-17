The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games Eastern Kentucky shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse sit at 299th.
  • The Colonels score 88.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 68.7 the Norse allow.
  • When Eastern Kentucky scores more than 68.7 points, it is 4-3.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last year, posting 86.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • At home, the Colonels gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than on the road (74.9).
  • When playing at home, Eastern Kentucky sunk 3.1 more threes per game (10.3) than in away games (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to on the road (31.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 87-85 Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Bethany (WV) W 121-56 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana L 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 Northern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum

