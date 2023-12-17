Sunday's contest that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Northern Kentucky. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Eastern Kentucky 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-0.2)

Northern Kentucky (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Kentucky is 5-3-0. The Colonels have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Norse have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per contest (272nd in college basketball).

Eastern Kentucky ranks third in the country at 46.0 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 more than the 38.7 its opponents average.

Eastern Kentucky makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from deep (202nd in college basketball). It is making 1.1 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9.7 per game while shooting 38.2%.

The Colonels rank 146th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 36th in college basketball, allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions.

Eastern Kentucky has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.0 per game (267th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (33rd in college basketball).

