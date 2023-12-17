Derrick Henry has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Houston Texans in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 95.6 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Henry has compiled a team-best 214 carries for a team-best 875 yards (67.3 ypg). He has scored 10 TDs on the ground. Henry has also reeled in 23 passes for 202 yards (15.5 ypg).

Henry vs. the Texans

Henry vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 172.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 172.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Texans have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Henry will square off against the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense this week. The Texans allow 95.6 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Texans have given up 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th in the NFL.

Titans Player Previews

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit the rushing yards over in six of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Titans pass on 53.6% of their plays and run on 46.4%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 214 of his team's 336 total rushing attempts this season (63.7%).

Henry has a rushing touchdown in seven games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 11 of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (47.8%).

He has 26 red zone rushing carries (65.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Henry Receiving Insights

Henry, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 13 games this year.

Henry has been targeted on 30 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (7.7% target share).

He has racked up 6.7 yards per target (202 yards on 30 targets).

Henry, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Henry has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 34 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

