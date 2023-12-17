Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a favorable matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 246.9 per game.

Hopkins' 57 catches have turned into a team-best 898 yards (69.1 per game) and six TDs this season. He has been targeted on 107 occasions.

Hopkins vs. the Texans

Hopkins vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Texans surrender 246.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Texans have put up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Texans' defense is second in the league in that category.

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-111)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In nine of 13 games this season, Hopkins has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Hopkins has been targeted on 107 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (27.6% target share).

He has 898 receiving yards on 107 targets to rank 40th in NFL play with 8.4 yards per target.

Hopkins has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored six of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (26.1%).

With 15 red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.9% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

