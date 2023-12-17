Which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

1. FGCU

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

7-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: L 82-63 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Drexel

Drexel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Lipscomb

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: L 72-50 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

9-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: L 52-44 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Austin Peay

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: W 90-57 vs Bryan

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9

6-5 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 69-48 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. North Florida

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-16

4-8 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: L 79-53 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20

3-6 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: L 65-54 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-20

3-7 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 82-78 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-20

4-5 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 95-44 vs Campbellsville Harrodsburg

Next Game

Opponent: Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10. Jacksonville

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-7 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 74-63 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. Stetson

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

3-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: W 56-48 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

12. Queens (NC)

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-6 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: L 62-46 vs Radford

Next Game