The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This contest will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Rodney Howard: 11.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank
64th 81.1 Points Scored 64.8 334th
252nd 74.4 Points Allowed 67.3 111th
45th 37.5 Rebounds 30.8 277th
74th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 132nd
320th 5.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th
292nd 11.4 Assists 9.8 342nd
255th 13 Turnovers 10 60th

