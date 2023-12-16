Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This contest will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rodney Howard: 11.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|64th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|64.8
|334th
|252nd
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|111th
|45th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|30.8
|277th
|74th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|132nd
|320th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|9.8
|342nd
|255th
|13
|Turnovers
|10
|60th
