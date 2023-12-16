When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Western Kentucky be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Western Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 233

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Western Kentucky defeated the Wright State Raiders in a 91-84 win on December 12. With 30 points, Don McHenry was the top scorer versus Wright State. Second on the team was Tyrone Marshall, with 20 points.

Next best wins

72-65 over Bowling Green (No. 223/RPI) on November 24

65-64 at home over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on December 16

86-81 on the road over Murray State (No. 313/RPI) on November 14

82-65 on the road over Buffalo (No. 327/RPI) on December 9

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 350/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hilltoppers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Western Kentucky has been handed the 287th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Hilltoppers' 18 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

WKU has 18 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.