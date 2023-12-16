The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) will aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Governors have taken three games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Governors allow to opponents.

In games Western Kentucky shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hilltoppers sit at 24th.

The Hilltoppers put up 81.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.0 the Governors give up.

Western Kentucky has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Kentucky is putting up 11.3 more points per game (91.3) than it is away from home (80.0).

The Hilltoppers cede 71.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 75.3 away from home.

At home, Western Kentucky is averaging 4.0 more threes per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (26.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule