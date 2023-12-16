How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) will aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Governors have taken three games in a row.
Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Governors allow to opponents.
- In games Western Kentucky shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hilltoppers sit at 24th.
- The Hilltoppers put up 81.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.0 the Governors give up.
- Western Kentucky has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Kentucky is putting up 11.3 more points per game (91.3) than it is away from home (80.0).
- The Hilltoppers cede 71.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 75.3 away from home.
- At home, Western Kentucky is averaging 4.0 more threes per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (26.5%).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 82-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 91-84
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/16/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
