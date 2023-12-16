The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (13-10) heading into their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) currently has two players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 from Target Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pacers lost their last game 137-123 against the Wizards on Friday. Isaiah Jackson totaled 20 points, 13 rebounds and one assist for the Pacers.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9 Andrew Nembhard SG Out Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 245.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.