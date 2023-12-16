Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5 points.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-7.5
|245.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 245.5 points in 17 of 23 outings.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.2, 8.7 more points than this game's total.
- Indiana has a 13-10-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those games.
- Indiana has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|1
|4.3%
|113
|241.2
|105.7
|231.7
|221.8
|Pacers
|17
|73.9%
|128.2
|241.2
|126
|231.7
|241.3
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over seven times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).
- The Pacers' 128.2 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 105.7 the Timberwolves give up.
- Indiana is 13-8 against the spread and 13-8 overall when it scores more than 105.7 points.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|13-10
|0-2
|19-4
|Timberwolves
|13-10
|3-4
|12-11
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Pacers
|Timberwolves
|128.2
|113
|1
|19
|13-8
|1-0
|13-8
|1-0
|126
|105.7
|29
|2
|2-1
|13-9
|2-1
|18-4
